Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 VX110 deluxe Grounding wire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 31 Posts 14 2012 VX110 deluxe Grounding wire I bought a 2012 VX110 Deluxe from a rental company. More I dig into this ski the more oddities I find. The ground (negative from the battery) goes to a bolt on the oil tank. The negative Battery cable from the starter is just lying on the bottom of the ski unhooked.



Can anyone think of a reason this might have been done? Is this going to cause me any electrical problems in the future? Theoretically It seems like it should be fine to me.



Thanks

Scott Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules