Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 vs 2012 VX110 Air Filter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 31 Posts 14 2006 vs 2012 VX110 Air Filter I have both a 2006 and 2012 VX110. I need to replace air filter in the 2012 and am thinking about using a left over air intake box from a 2006. They look the same to me. Can anyone confirm that the two boxes are interchangeable.



Bought the 2012 from a rental company. For the life of me I cant figure out some of the mods they were doing to keep this thing running. It appears they cut two holes in the top of the air filter box. I'm assuming at some point they had too much oil and it backed up onto the air filter, so to bypass this problem they just cut the holes in the top. I like my skis stock to keep things simple.



My 2012 is running well but only at 38mph max. I changed plugs, cleaned up some things, changed oil (ha which looks like its NEVER been changed). Next up is fuel injector cleaning and air filter change but the ski is about 1 hour away.



Or should I just do away with the air filter box and set up a filter on the throttle body like I've seen done a few times.

