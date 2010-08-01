Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to stand ups, need to change charge coil in JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Salt Lake City, utah Posts 31 New to stand ups, need to change charge coil in JS550 I have been running my 1987 JS550 without a working charge coil since I bought it 3 years ago. (actually, it's my kids.. I'm too old and crusty to even try to stay up on that thing,....but they love it). I have worked on a million toys in my life, but my eyes are getting old, etc.,, and I just wanted to know if it was that big of job to put a charge coil in there.? It would be nice not to have to charge it every time we go out.



How long would it take? I have every air drive known to man,...but with my arthritis,...it's getting to be a pain just to do simple stuff like change a starter out..etc., There's no substitute for young and nimble..something I lost 20 years ago.



OK,

Chime in if you can.



Also, one more thing. If I put the fuel selector half way between reserve, and on,..is that considered the "off' position? This is prone to flood but I've never tried to turn that selector in between the two to unflood it.

