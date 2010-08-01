|
Superjet Parts - Coffman Sizzler Pipe, WC Ride Plate, OP Ride Plate and OP Nozzle
All prices are WITHOUT shipping. Buyer covers PP fees
Yamaha Coffman Sizzler Full Exhaust: Coffman Manifold, 180 Elbow, and Full Pipe and couplers: $425
Ocean Pro Superjet Nozzle: $175
Ocean Pro Extended Open Ocean Finned Ride Plate: $125
West Coast deep Intake Grate: $80
Chin Pad Base and Foam - Needs new cover: $40
Pictures on my Phone. Shoot me a phone number and I can text them to you
