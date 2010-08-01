pxctoday

    Superjet Parts - Coffman Sizzler Pipe, WC Ride Plate, OP Ride Plate and OP Nozzle

    All prices are WITHOUT shipping. Buyer covers PP fees

    Yamaha Coffman Sizzler Full Exhaust: Coffman Manifold, 180 Elbow, and Full Pipe and couplers: $425

    Ocean Pro Superjet Nozzle: $175
    Ocean Pro Extended Open Ocean Finned Ride Plate: $125
    West Coast deep Intake Grate: $80
    Chin Pad Base and Foam - Needs new cover: $40


    Pictures on my Phone. Shoot me a phone number and I can text them to you
