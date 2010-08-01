pxctoday

  Today, 08:41 PM #1
    Bjcombs1989
    Bjcombs1989 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    TX
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    Help identifying models

    Hello. I recently purchased a pair of Yamaha Waverunners and was hoping to find out the exact model of them. I couldn't find any HIN lookups online.

    One is a 1995 and the other is a 1996.

    I found this list of possible models for the 1995 online at yamahapart.com:



    And only this one for 1996:



    One is a two-seater and the other is a three-seater. I don't recall which is which off the top of my head and they are in the service shop for another week or so.

    Any insight would be appreciated. Thank you.
  Today, 09:14 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,866

    Re: Help identifying models

    Only three seater for those two years was the Wave Venture model.
    The two seater- find a pic online that matches and post/link it
