Help identifying models
Hello. I recently purchased a pair of Yamaha Waverunners and was hoping to find out the exact model of them. I couldn't find any HIN lookups online.
One is a 1995 and the other is a 1996.
I found this list of possible models for the 1995 online at yamahapart.com:
And only this one for 1996:
One is a two-seater and the other is a three-seater. I don't recall which is which off the top of my head and they are in the service shop for another week or so.
Any insight would be appreciated. Thank you.
Re: Help identifying models
Only three seater for those two years was the Wave Venture model.
The two seater- find a pic online that matches and post/link it
