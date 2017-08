Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900 zxi bottom end rebuild #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 111 900 zxi bottom end rebuild I had rebuilt the top end to find the crankcase halves were leaking.



Tonight I removed the flywheel and PTO and split the case.



I found what looks like hardened grease between the two rear seals. Should there be something between the two?



Anything else I should do when reassembling?

