Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650/750 parts galore #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location nj Age 29 Posts 151 Kawasaki 650/750 parts galore Kawasaki stuff is basically unicorn to me so here we go.

Picked up some parts most boxes the owner had shipped to him from wherever he bought them date back to 2010.

Lot of 4 msd 1brain is brand new never used or wired. 1 looks like it melted somewhere and the other 2 are used units that came from running crafts back in the. 1 flywheel is brand new R.A.D never used.



800 for everything in picture.



Black coffman pipe with waterbox needs rubber coupling. 350 these fit in super chickens.



Grey coffman 350



1 set of keihin carbs was told them were take off never used and they look it. 120



1 set keihin looks very good very light corrosion 80



Ride plates 30 ea for used 60 ea for new



Vortex filters with adaptors 60



44,pjs combo 375.00 very good shape



Pretty sure this is a 155 prop it's in mint condition guy said it came from pro racer I'm assuming Dustin motzuras by the writing on box? 150



Some prices negotiable













