Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveRaider 1100 Reeds #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 21 WaveRaider 1100 Reeds http://shop.bansheedepot.com/Yamaha-...0-Reeds-91.htm



I have run TDR reeds on all of my RZ350's and it seemed to help the throttle out a lot. Would these be any good in a waveraider 1100? Any jetting changes that need to be made? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules