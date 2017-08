Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flushing in Fenwick or Ocean City...where are the hoses??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MD Posts 1 Flushing in Fenwick or Ocean City...where are the hoses??? Hi I am new to this forum and looking at buying a PWC this year. One question I keep coming up with is where do you flush your ski if you are staying in a hotel or condo and don't have access to a hose hookup for flushing? All the boat launches I have seen in the the Fenwick DE are do not appear to have hose hookups....am I missing something?



Any info is appreciated.



-Chris Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules