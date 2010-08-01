Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 stator/regulator problem help needed #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2006 Location ITALY Age 52 Posts 188 SXR 800 stator/regulator problem help needed Hi to everybody!



Yesterday my stock SXR 800 was standing without the hood on the dolly after a ride and suddenly smoke started to exit from the hull.

Suspecting an electrical problem from the smell I disconected the negative of the battery. Immediately I noticed that the cable exiting from the magneto cover was completely toasted,

A close inspetion revealed that the black wire from the stator to the regulator was completely burned . Now I think that I have to replace stator, pickup and regulator

I need help to identify the type of problem that caused this dangerous situation.

Is possible that the stator is shorted or the problem is the regulator or something else?

Any input is welcome attending that I don't want to replace parts and have them damaged again.........

Thank you a lot

