FS: 1990 Yamaha Superjet 650
IMG_0154_zpsito9veew.jpg
I am selling my 1990 Superjet. Runs awesome, Rides awesome.
It has:
Odyssey battery
New pole spring
West coast intake grate
new exhaust manifold gaskets and rubber seals
Brand new stator/starter/starter solenoid
Brand new teflon pole bushings
I have a new hood seal (not installed)
Carb has been rebuilt
Starts right up and runs great. Great Ski.
I have current registration and title good through 2020.
Asking $1,500.00
Nick
989-413-4680
http://s113.photobucket.com/user/Nic...Superjet%20650
