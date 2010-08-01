IMG_0154_zpsito9veew.jpg
I am selling my 1990 Superjet. Runs awesome, Rides awesome.

It has:

Odyssey battery
New pole spring
West coast intake grate
new exhaust manifold gaskets and rubber seals
Brand new stator/starter/starter solenoid
Brand new teflon pole bushings
I have a new hood seal (not installed)
Carb has been rebuilt

Starts right up and runs great. Great Ski.

I have current registration and title good through 2020.

Asking $1,500.00

Nick
989-413-4680

http://s113.photobucket.com/user/Nic...Superjet%20650