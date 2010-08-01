Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 1990 Yamaha Superjet 650 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Corunna, Mi Age 34 Posts 68 FS: 1990 Yamaha Superjet 650 IMG_0154_zpsito9veew.jpg

I am selling my 1990 Superjet. Runs awesome, Rides awesome.



It has:



Odyssey battery

New pole spring

West coast intake grate

new exhaust manifold gaskets and rubber seals

Brand new stator/starter/starter solenoid

Brand new teflon pole bushings

I have a new hood seal (not installed)

Carb has been rebuilt



Starts right up and runs great. Great Ski.



I have current registration and title good through 2020.



Asking $1,500.00



Nick

989-413-4680



http://s113.photobucket.com/user/Nic...Superjet%20650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules