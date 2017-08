Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 04 3d dies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location PGH PA Age 58 Posts 1 04 3d dies Hi, with 13.4 v battery, key plugs in , 2 beeps, few seconds later 4 beeps about 5/10 seconds apart. It starts idles for various short amounts of time each try, dies with 1 beep. I cannot find the beep code list, but I am hoping someone has the solution, next I am going to clean the ground at engine. Being towed back for 15 minutes is not much fun! THANKS #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,064 Re: 04 3d dies Is your model a DI? I'm assuming it is. But I can't see it from from my reclinable leather couch...



Anyways...here's the D.E.S.S. chart:









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules