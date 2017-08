Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Separating the hull from the Deck 1996 Yamaha 1100 Wave Venture #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Houston, Texas Age 56 Posts 1 Separating the hull from the Deck 1996 Yamaha 1100 Wave Venture Hi There,

Bought a running 1996 Yamaha 1100 Wave Venture with a seriously damaged deck from a collision. My question is:



I have a great hull that I can transfer everything into and was wondering if anyone has any experience separating the hull from the deck? I can just transfer everything but it is going to be costly. Thought this might be a less expensive route if not too difficult.



Brian #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,322 Re: Separating the hull from the Deck 1996 Yamaha 1100 Wave Venture Originally Posted by Meeshka Originally Posted by Thought this might be a less expensive route if not too difficult.



Brian

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules