Waveblaster Factory B Pipe Limited chamber complete.
Complete limited system with all the brackets and nuts/bolts/etc. It has some scratches and paint discoloration. One bracket has a welded repair that looks like it was done well. Coupler worked, but it's rough. Top and bottom screws are free. Center is stuck closed, although I didn't heat or really reef on it.$750 Buyer pays shipping and paypal.lim2.jpglim3.jpglim1.jpglim4.jpglim5.jpglim6.jpglim8.jpglim9.jpglim11.jpg
