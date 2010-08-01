Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Yamaha wave raider ra700s fuel problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 22 94 Yamaha wave raider ra700s fuel problem OK so here goes .I know it's old !but I have a wave raider .the 700cc .put new diaphragms in the carburetors and new needles and seats in both carbs. it runs good wide open!! it will idol but when you allow it to idle and then gas on it it bogs down but it's not like it's starving for fuel it's getting way too much fuel I can also tell by how much it smokes . even if I close the low idol screws all the way off or wealth the pilot screws once you hold it down for a minute and it clears out it runs great until you let it idle again I also noticed it's using a lot of fuel just wondering is there anything that may have been done to this carburetor to cause this issue thanks for your help oh and I have all injection disconnected and I'm running pre-mix for ounces per gallon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) don37725, Supra01 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

