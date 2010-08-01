Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx stopped starting and just clicks #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 50 750sx stopped starting and just clicks After a top end rebuild at the beginning of this year my 93 750sx has been running great all season. When it's cold it just needs one or two primer pumps and when it's warm it fires right up with a touch of the start button.



I took it out to the lake yesterday and for most of the day it ran fine as usual. Then when a friend was riding it died and wouldn't start back up. When you push the start button it doesn't even try to turn over, just makes a click sound (coming from the ebox).



Battery shows 12.9 volts. Starter gives 12.7 volts when the start button is pushed.



With the spark plugs out I can rotate the driveshaft by hand. I pulled the flywheel cover to check the bendix and it seems to be fine.



Im going to open up the ebox next but not sure what I should be looking for or what tests I can do. I checked the fuse (which is good) and the ebox looked clean/dry through that opening. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 553 Re: 750sx stopped starting and just clicks What is the compression on each cylinder?



The clicking sound is the Relay Switch working when energized by Start Button.



It's probably a bad Starter. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 10:23 AM . #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 553 Re: 750sx stopped starting and just clicks Make sure the Battery has enough Cold Cranking Amps.



