Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 750 sxi oil injecting question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 36 96 750 sxi oil injecting question. Just picked up my second ski from my uncle and its immaculate inside with a little bit of dust on the outside no big deal. Still has the oil injection my other ski does not. I have a question though, should I leave it as is or is it worth it taking the oil injection off and running premix? May be a dumb question but can you leave the injection in and let it run dry and use premix? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules