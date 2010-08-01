|
JS550 Kerker coupling hose
Looking for a coupling hose to go from the head pipe to the body on a Kerker pipe for the js550.
Does anyone know what hose will work ? Looking for a new coupling hose.
Thanks, Bob
Re: JS550 Kerker coupling hose
