    JS550 Kerker coupling hose

    Looking for a coupling hose to go from the head pipe to the body on a Kerker pipe for the js550.
    Does anyone know what hose will work ? Looking for a new coupling hose.
    Thanks, Bob
    Re: JS550 Kerker coupling hose

    have one.pm me
