Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 gp1200r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Spokane, WA Age 38 Posts 5 2001 gp1200r We are looking to purchase a 2001 GP800R and a GP1200R. Just checked them out earlier today, compression on GP800R was 115 on both and for the GP1200R all three were at 100. From reading on the site the 800 at 115 is really good, how bad is a reading of 100 for all three cylinders on the 1200?



Also on slides and sharp turns they both appeared to not have a ton of power pulling out of the water, at least not what I expected. Mid-range they they both had a ton of power and accelerated quickly. It was really choppy so I was unable to get them to WOT or top speed. The owner just recently bought them from someone this spring and they they both needed the carbs rebuilt. He rebuilt them with Mikuni kits but said he did not really adjust them at all after being rebuilt, I would assume this is the reason for the lack of power pulling out of a slide.

