|
|
-
resident guru
Jettribe Best of the West Final Series Results 8/13/17
Wow! What a fantastic weekend! Thanks to all who came & participated, thanks to all who helped set it up! Special thanks to Dawn Carey, my second right arm! And of course, a big thanks to Ross Wallach for getting us all together!
Thanks to Jettribe for sponsoring the races! Thanks to JetRenu & Hot Products for the swag!
Thanks JetLift for the totes & congratulations to Revin Harris & Hunter Dunn for winning the totes donated by JetLIft!! Also, congratulations to Revin Harris for winning the Blaster Sponsons donated by JCRacing: Jason & Angie Carlton!! You guys rock! Revin is one lucky kid winning both raffles!
Annie
Final Series Results.PDF
Saturday Final Race Results.PDF
Sunday Final Race Results.PDF
Last edited by psycho sims; Yesterday at 11:55 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules