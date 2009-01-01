pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:53 PM #1
    psycho sims
    psycho sims is offline
    resident guru psycho sims's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,004

    Jettribe Best of the West Final Series Results 8/13/17

    Wow! What a fantastic weekend! Thanks to all who came & participated, thanks to all who helped set it up! Special thanks to Dawn Carey, my second right arm! And of course, a big thanks to Ross Wallach for getting us all together!

    Thanks to Jettribe for sponsoring the races! Thanks to JetRenu & Hot Products for the swag!

    Thanks JetLift for the totes & c    ongratulations to Revin Harris & Hunter Dunn for winning the totes donated by JetLIft!! Also, congratulations to Revin Harris for winning the Blaster Sponsons donated by JCRacing: Jason & Angie Carlton!! You guys rock! Revin is one lucky kid winning both raffles!

    Annie


    Final Series Results.PDF
    Saturday Final Race Results.PDF
    Sunday Final Race Results.PDF
    Last edited by psycho sims; Yesterday at 11:55 PM.
