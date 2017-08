Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Which head bolt size? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 27 Posts 84 Which head bolt size? 750cc X2...Putting West coast mani to factory b pipe head. Do i use the 50mm long bolts or the 40mm long bolts? 🤔 Let the good times roll #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,302 Re: Which head bolt size? Should be the 50mm Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

