650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount
JS driveline, 650 engine and stock exhaust. I shaved and lowered the lord mount so the exhaust clears the hull. Ski doesn't vibrate excessively but lord mount bolt will back out over the course of a ride, then vibration increases.
Have tried different combos of stock damper, red loctite, different bolt, more torque.
last big to iron out on the ski. Anyone else dealt with similar?
Re: 650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount
If your talking about what i think you are.
Get a longer bolt then put a nut on the back side of the manifold mount and tighten that down too. Then for the heck of it red loctit everything again.
