Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 101 650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount JS driveline, 650 engine and stock exhaust. I shaved and lowered the lord mount so the exhaust clears the hull. Ski doesn't vibrate excessively but lord mount bolt will back out over the course of a ride, then vibration increases.



Have tried different combos of stock damper, red loctite, different bolt, more torque.



last big to iron out on the ski. Anyone else dealt with similar? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,302 Re: 650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount If your talking about what i think you are.



Get a longer bolt then put a nut on the back side of the manifold mount and tighten that down too. Then for the heck of it red loctit everything again.

