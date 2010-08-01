pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:39 PM
    jafaboy
    650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount

    JS driveline, 650 engine and stock exhaust. I shaved and lowered the lord mount so the exhaust clears the hull. Ski doesn't vibrate excessively but lord mount bolt will back out over the course of a ride, then vibration increases.

    Have tried different combos of stock damper, red loctite, different bolt, more torque.

    last big to iron out on the ski. Anyone else dealt with similar?
  Today, 12:40 AM
    TMali
    Re: 650 Conversion Ski - Lorde mount

    If your talking about what i think you are.

    Get a longer bolt then put a nut on the back side of the manifold mount and tighten that down too. Then for the heck of it red loctit everything again.
