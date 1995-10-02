Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '89 Kawasaki 650sx runs like **** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location New Jersey Age 19 Posts 2 '89 Kawasaki 650sx runs like **** Hi, I'm new to this pwctoday forum cite and am having a serious problem with my Kawasaki. I got this thing 4 years ago, restored the whole thing, rebuilt the engine and ran like a top the first two years on the water. One time I got stuck out in the bay and nearly sank it and ever since then, It's been giving me a problem even though ive taken the engine back out, cleaned all connections and rebuilt the carb.



Now, when I start it out of the water sounds strong. Then, I get out on the water and at idle it sounds good. When I try and get it up on plane it takes more time then it should. Once I'm riding and jump it a could times, it sounds and feels like one of the cylinders cuts out or fouls out. I idle it to the beach, take the plugs out, ones wet ones dry so I swap plugs and it doesn't follow. I then swap the plug wires and it still doesn't seem to follow. I also mess with the high low screws as well thinking it's getting too much fuel. It's got 125 psi in each cylander. So now I'm not sure if it's fuel related or if when it gets hot, it looses spark or the spark somehow arks. I know this sounds extremely weird and that's why I'm posting. Haven't been stumped till now with this pos. Any thoughts??



Thanks, Ray #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,675 Re: '89 Kawasaki 650sx runs like **** If you have a single carb and one plug is wet and the other is dry then you likely have a problem with one of the reeds.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location New Jersey Age 19 Posts 2 Re: '89 Kawasaki 650sx runs like **** Ok do you think there is also any possibility it's got to do with the spark too or no? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules