Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kaw 1100 help #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2012 Location ILLINOIS Age 30 Posts 1,801 Kaw 1100 help 96 kaw zxi 1100. No guages working .

i have checked all connectors and cleaned them inside and out of ebox.

I looked for broken wires also still have no guages that work. Checked the fuses.Nothing at all. what else could it be? I have also took the kats trim box apart and everything is perfect in there no rust or corrosion.

suggestions would be great. Only looking to really get the fuel guage working.

