  Today, 08:10 PM
    keithb7
    keithb7 is online now
    Feb 2014
    BC Canada
    46
    174

    GP800. 36 hours later. Power Valve again...

    I rebuilt my 1999 GP800 engine 2 years ago. 36 hours of run time later I'm hearing a problem developing again. I have not yet dug in. I will do a compression test first. I hear something going on. Its not idling well. I see one plug is not running as clean as the other.

    What is with these power valves? I updated the valve keeper parts from stock, last rebuild. I suspect piston is making slight contact with power valve. Possibly someone did not let the engine warm up enough before ripping away on the water? Are these engines prone to valve problems if not given ample warm up time?

    I'll be tearimg in to it soon. Gotta get my compression tester back from a friend.
    more to come.

    In the mean time, any comments on these power valves, to achieve longer life is appreciated. Thx.
  Today, 08:24 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    25,624

    Re: GP800. 36 hours later. Power Valve again...

    It has nothing to do with warm up,its a crappy setup & that all I have to say about that.

    But I usually do take a couple mm's off the blade so there is less chance of them hitting.
