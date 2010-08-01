Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800. 36 hours later. Power Valve again... #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 46 Posts 174 GP800. 36 hours later. Power Valve again... I rebuilt my 1999 GP800 engine 2 years ago. 36 hours of run time later I'm hearing a problem developing again. I have not yet dug in. I will do a compression test first. I hear something going on. Its not idling well. I see one plug is not running as clean as the other.



What is with these power valves? I updated the valve keeper parts from stock, last rebuild. I suspect piston is making slight contact with power valve. Possibly someone did not let the engine warm up enough before ripping away on the water? Are these engines prone to valve problems if not given ample warm up time?



I'll be tearimg in to it soon. Gotta get my compression tester back from a friend.

more to come.



In the mean time, any comments on these power valves, to achieve longer life is appreciated. Thx. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,624 Re: GP800. 36 hours later. Power Valve again... It has nothing to do with warm up,its a crappy setup & that all I have to say about that.



