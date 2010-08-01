pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:54 PM #1
    jetRick
    jetRick is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    20

    Same Old Problem Time after Time

    Hi everyone , the problem starts at 4000 rpm . When you open the throttle wide open it accelerates and then quickly falls on its face just barely running .
    All fuel system components have been replaced new . All fuel hosed , fuel pump , fuel filters , metal fuel valve , new Mikuni carb kits , and so on . Pop-Off pressure is 20 psi using 2.3 valve needles and seats . Carbs were acid cleaned .
    My 99 XP Limited runs pretty good if the choke is pulled out about 1/3 of the way . OK , the Flame Arrestors are after market made by Hot Racing Products . That is where I think my problem is because there isn't enough restriction of air flow compared to the factory SeaDoo air box . Tomorrow I will have all the parts to install the factory air box like it was designed to use and see if this cures its problem .
    If I used the after market flame arrestors then I would have to lower the pop-off pressure again which I don't want to do .
    Any comments welcome . Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,623

    Re: Same Old Problem Time after Time

    If you are gonna run open air filters then you need to rejet to allow more fuel as well.

    Oh & acid washing the carbs was not a good ideal
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 04:11 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 