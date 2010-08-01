Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Same Old Problem Time after Time #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 20 Same Old Problem Time after Time Hi everyone , the problem starts at 4000 rpm . When you open the throttle wide open it accelerates and then quickly falls on its face just barely running .

All fuel system components have been replaced new . All fuel hosed , fuel pump , fuel filters , metal fuel valve , new Mikuni carb kits , and so on . Pop-Off pressure is 20 psi using 2.3 valve needles and seats . Carbs were acid cleaned .

My 99 XP Limited runs pretty good if the choke is pulled out about 1/3 of the way . OK , the Flame Arrestors are after market made by Hot Racing Products . That is where I think my problem is because there isn't enough restriction of air flow compared to the factory SeaDoo air box . Tomorrow I will have all the parts to install the factory air box like it was designed to use and see if this cures its problem .

If I used the after market flame arrestors then I would have to lower the pop-off pressure again which I don't want to do .

Any comments welcome . Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,623 Re: Same Old Problem Time after Time If you are gonna run open air filters then you need to rejet to allow more fuel as well.



If you are gonna run open air filters then you need to rejet to allow more fuel as well.

Oh & acid washing the carbs was not a good ideal

