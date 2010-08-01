|
Same Old Problem Time after Time
Hi everyone , the problem starts at 4000 rpm . When you open the throttle wide open it accelerates and then quickly falls on its face just barely running .
All fuel system components have been replaced new . All fuel hosed , fuel pump , fuel filters , metal fuel valve , new Mikuni carb kits , and so on . Pop-Off pressure is 20 psi using 2.3 valve needles and seats . Carbs were acid cleaned .
My 99 XP Limited runs pretty good if the choke is pulled out about 1/3 of the way . OK , the Flame Arrestors are after market made by Hot Racing Products . That is where I think my problem is because there isn't enough restriction of air flow compared to the factory SeaDoo air box . Tomorrow I will have all the parts to install the factory air box like it was designed to use and see if this cures its problem .
If I used the after market flame arrestors then I would have to lower the pop-off pressure again which I don't want to do .
Any comments welcome . Thanks
Re: Same Old Problem Time after Time
If you are gonna run open air filters then you need to rejet to allow more fuel as well.
Oh & acid washing the carbs was not a good ideal
