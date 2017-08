Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 785 pro brand new from 1999 just puchased #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location chicago Age 39 Posts 31 1999 785 pro brand new from 1999 just puchased 00E0E_fC7fQ6p7yfy_1200x900 (1).jpg00Q0Q_8vEcoVA1NZF_1200x900.jpg



so team polaris ...i am now bit...interesting story behind this ski...not even a scratch in hull...brand new on its aluminum trailer it was sold on. its weird to see a 20 year old ski brand new especially this model....what do you guys think? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 31 Posts 90 Re: 1999 785 pro brand new from 1999 just puchased That's an awesome find. And you're so close too, I'm jealous.

My pro is down for a while, rebuild crank, redo top end, parts not for another month.

Post some pics of the inside. There may be faster skis now, but there's none that have that much power at that weight. There never will be ever again with everything going 4 stroke. 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp

