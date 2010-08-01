Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ulta LX questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Miami Posts 7 Kawasaki Ulta LX questions Hello fellow members,





I just purchases a pre-owned 2013 Kawasaki Ultra LX last week with 100 hours. Today was my first day out on the river with it I and have a couple of questions. I usually ride a friends 2016 Yamaha VXR (on which I put around 50 hours in the last 4 months) and wasn't really paying attention to what I noticed now on my unit.





1st:





When idling in the water, there is white smoke/fog coming from the exhaust (rear exhaust exit) and also when accelerating I could see some exhaust smoke, is this normal ?





2nd:





I flushed the ski when I got home, turned ski on, after about 10 seconds turned the water on slowly, water started coming through the front side nozzle, the rear big pump nozzle, but also through the exhaust...(is it normal for water to come out the rear exhaust ?





3rd:





When idling out of the water (flushing) it has a weird/scary metallic sound (goes away when reved)









I had it on the water for a little over 2 hours, drives great, didn't have any issues I feel it has plenty of power for my needs (i cruise "the jungles" on the river). I feel the Yamaha VXR is maybe a little more on the stable side, at one point going around 5 miles/h i wanted to turn and I am guessing i had a strange angle but I felt the unit wanting to flip over (corrected with acceleration and all was fine), but never had that happen on the Yamaha. I usually ride the Yamaha by myself, this time I had my wife on the back, maybe the weight in back had something to do with it...





If any Ultra LX can shed some light with my questions that would be greatly appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules