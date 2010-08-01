Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 xlt 1200 compression question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Age 26 Posts 1 03 xlt 1200 compression question Hey everyone. I'm working on an 03 XLT 1200. Doing a compression test, i'm seeing 85-95 psi on all 3 cylinders. I'm using a reputable gauge (Lang tools) so I trust it's accuracy. This is with the engine cold (about 80 degrees in the garage) and throttle open. I know 110-120 is ideal. Has 200 hours with the D plate mod. Is this indicative of an engine problem or something else? Or maybe considered normal? Seems to start and run OK on the hose. Plugs are dark and the top of the pistons are wet so it definitely seems to be running rich.



