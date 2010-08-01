|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Flyboard Impeller Seadoo
Need advise, have an Seadoo gtx 155 I fly Flyboard with . Yesterday the engine broke and need another Seadoo. Have found a RXT 215 in really nice condition. Problem is if the dubbleimpeller fits from my old GTX in the new Rxt , Anyone have the answer ?
The impeller costs 1500 dollar so that is the reason I will use my old impeller.
Seems to be different housing between gtx and RXT.
Need help , Thanks!
