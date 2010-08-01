Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flyboard Impeller Seadoo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location sweden Age 46 Posts 12 Flyboard Impeller Seadoo Need advise, have an Seadoo gtx 155 I fly Flyboard with . Yesterday the engine broke and need another Seadoo. Have found a RXT 215 in really nice condition. Problem is if the dubbleimpeller fits from my old GTX in the new Rxt , Anyone have the answer ?

The impeller costs 1500 dollar so that is the reason I will use my old impeller.

Seems to be different housing between gtx and RXT.

Need help , Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules