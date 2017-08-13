|
Frequent Poster
62T motor
I bought this along with a Honda Aquatrax motor, it is a complete motor with computer, 2 engine mounts are on the motor. It is stuck but after soaking for a couple hours I was able to rotate it a little. I pulled the exhaust to look at pistons, I dont see anything wrong and I'm not taking it all apart so it is sold as is. I don't know anything about it or the computer, carbs look ok. Any questions just ask. I'm asking $250 obo.
