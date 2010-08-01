1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 with 199 hours on it. All stock.
I'm looking to rebuild my carbs or at least clean them really good and replace all the fuel lines. I have never worked on a PWC before. I am very famliar with working on motorcycles and cars. I can tear down a mikuni and have it cleaned in 30 minutes no problem. I assume there is some special tools needed to get the carbs out. Maybe really short wrenches or rachets. Any of those tips/tricks up front would be helpful.
I notice a lot of people talk about "Pop-Off" pressure. What does that refer to? If I am going to use stock carb settings do I need to be concerned with it? Anything else that I need to be concerned with for a first timer?