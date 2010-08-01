Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 x2 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 31 750 x2 help I bought a 750 small pin setup to put in my x2. It's got a westcoast head, factory pipe, drilled waterbox, and dual 44 mikuni carbs on it.



I finished the build and it starts great and revs up in the garage perfectly. I put it in the water yesterday and it acts like it's gonna rip until about 1/3 throttle then it gets louder but doesn't have any more power like it's "falling on its face". To me it sounds like a full delivery issue like it has what was in the carb when I first hit the throttle but once it uses that it isn't pumping enough to itself.



My question is has anyone else run into this? And how much should be coming through the return line back to the tank? Because I removed the line and put it in a water bottle and my brother and I held it back on its ramp and I pinned it and it's only a very small trickle for the return line.



