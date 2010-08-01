|
|
-
98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!
I have a 98 gtxl i had it out on the lake yesterday it was running great and then just stalled and would not restart.
It was acting like it wasnt getting fuel. The return line is clear and was practically empty. It would crank but not turn over. I pulled it out of the water. Checked the pulse line to make sure it had suction. And it fired up.....but blew a puff of exhaust smoke out of the pulse line....???
It has had the following completed:
New fuel lines
Carbs completely rebuilt.
New plugs
New accelerator diaphram
Another thing the owner before me took the airbox off and had foam unifilters installed???? Would that cause any problems with jetting?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!
Is the fuel low enough you should have switched to reserve?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!
It was 3/4 full
Originally Posted by Myself
Is the fuel low enough you should have switched to reserve?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- kcr357
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules