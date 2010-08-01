pxctoday

  Today, 10:11 AM #1
    Justme4070
    98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!

    I have a 98 gtxl i had it out on the lake yesterday it was running great and then just stalled and would not restart.
    It was acting like it wasnt getting fuel. The return line is clear and was practically empty. It would crank but not turn over. I pulled it out of the water. Checked the pulse line to make sure it had suction. And it fired up.....but blew a puff of exhaust smoke out of the pulse line....???

    It has had the following completed:
    New fuel lines
    Carbs completely rebuilt.
    New plugs
    New accelerator diaphram

    Another thing the owner before me took the airbox off and had foam unifilters installed???? Would that cause any problems with jetting?
  Today, 10:56 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!

    Is the fuel low enough you should have switched to reserve?
  Today, 11:00 AM #3
    Justme4070
    Re: 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help!

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Is the fuel low enough you should have switched to reserve?
    It was 3/4 full
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 