Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ohio Age 34 Posts 12 98 gtx ltd running great....... Then just died..... Please help! I have a 98 gtxl i had it out on the lake yesterday it was running great and then just stalled and would not restart.

It was acting like it wasnt getting fuel. The return line is clear and was practically empty. It would crank but not turn over. I pulled it out of the water. Checked the pulse line to make sure it had suction. And it fired up.....but blew a puff of exhaust smoke out of the pulse line....???



It has had the following completed:

New fuel lines

Carbs completely rebuilt.

New plugs

New accelerator diaphram



Another thing the owner before me took the airbox off and had foam unifilters installed???? Would that cause any problems with jetting?

Is the fuel low enough you should have switched to reserve?



