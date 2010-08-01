Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '94 750SS Refuses to Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location NJ Posts 4 '94 750SS Refuses to Start hello all. this problem started about a week ago when i was trying to go out for a ride with a friend. popped the ski in the water off the floating dock just as i always would, went to start it and it would only crank. replaced the plugs and started right up. went out into the bay and then met up with more friends at their boat. when i was leaving it again refused to start. finally got it after 5 minutes of choking, unchoking, and giving it gas. on my ride back, the water flush sysytem cap popped off and water spewed all over my engine compartment. i pumped it out right away but then couldn't start it again when i went to flush it. this weekend same issue. wouldnt start when i wanted to go out so i pulled it out of the water completely. cleaned the intake end of the carbeurator. tried starting fluid and blowing out the fuel lines, still would not go. any ideas?



