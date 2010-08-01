pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:12 PM #1
    Ndargi
    1991 Kawasaki 650 SX cdi issue

    Just picked up a 91 650sx that would start but run horribly. After going through it I decided to buy a new cdi, ski ran much better (clocked about 30mph) right after new cdi was installed. Rode it Several time that day went to ride the next day and ski would not start, checked for spark and there was no spark. Decided to throw in old cdi and ski ran immediately back the previous way it was. Thought it was just a faulty new cdi so I bought a second new cdi it Ran good for one day and then the next day had the same issue. Went through most of the wiring and it looked correct, has anyone seen this issue.
  2. Today, 11:03 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: 1991 Kawasaki 650 SX cdi issue

    I would check your plug wire ends, I have had a weak connection and old wires give similar symptoms.
