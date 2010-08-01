Less than 10 hrs on this build. All the best parts 900 comp tpe motor, 148 setback torrent pump, TNT pipe, 49 cc Full Spec carbs. on and on .... Built right by P and P Performance. Will get pics up asap.

I will take a 800 cc plus motor set up as a partial trade. Or a Helium hull.

Call text or email. 508-331-4347