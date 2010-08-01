Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Tigercraft SV1 Pro 900 TPE motor 18k #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2011 Location mass Posts 284 Blog Entries 1 2017 Tigercraft SV1 Pro 900 TPE motor 18k Less than 10 hrs on this build. All the best parts 900 comp tpe motor, 148 setback torrent pump, TNT pipe, 49 cc Full Spec carbs. on and on .... Built right by P and P Performance. Will get pics up asap.



I will take a 800 cc plus motor set up as a partial trade. Or a Helium hull.



Call text or email. 508-331-4347

