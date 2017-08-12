Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First Time JS 550 owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Monterey Age 24 Posts 1 First Time JS 550 owner Picked up my first 1985 JS550









Now I have no clue where to start with these things. It fires up good but takes a lot of turning over to get it fired up. I've noticed that it also bogs when at 3/4 throttle.



I would like to get this thing running healthy and bump up the horsepower a bit. It would also be nice to consider add ons to improve the ride ability.



What would be my top 5 add ons ? And does my carb need a rebuild or do I need to just upgrade it ?

Please if you guys could just tell me what parts and where to buy em !





