pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:00 PM #1
    Andrus
    Andrus is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Monterey
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    First Time JS 550 owner

    Picked up my first 1985 JS550




    Now I have no clue where to start with these things. It fires up good but takes a lot of turning over to get it fired up. I've noticed that it also bogs when at 3/4 throttle.

    I would like to get this thing running healthy and bump up the horsepower a bit. It would also be nice to consider add ons to improve the ride ability.

    What would be my top 5 add ons ? And does my carb need a rebuild or do I need to just upgrade it ?
    Please if you guys could just tell me what parts and where to buy em !


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Andrus; Today at 08:01 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 