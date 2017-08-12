Picked up my first 1985 JS550
Now I have no clue where to start with these things. It fires up good but takes a lot of turning over to get it fired up. I've noticed that it also bogs when at 3/4 throttle.
I would like to get this thing running healthy and bump up the horsepower a bit. It would also be nice to consider add ons to improve the ride ability.
What would be my top 5 add ons ? And does my carb need a rebuild or do I need to just upgrade it ?
Please if you guys could just tell me what parts and where to buy em !
