I am completely lost now... I have a 1990 JS550 with a brand new top end. The ski will not run.



Mikuni bn44 carb

Stock piston-port engine

Time on top end (0 hours)

Brand new battery



With cranking the engine, it will sputter occasionally, but it never takes over and idles. When I put gas directly into the carb, the ski will still not run. I have tried unscrewing the low speed screw until it starts, but it never happens. The ski will also backfire occasionally.



Checked timing (Was dead on)

Advanced the timing a few degrees (This got it to actually start firing)

Woodruff key is perfectly fine

Fly wheel marks lines up just fine with where it should

Good flow coming out of return line for carb (So it is getting plenty of fuel)

Carbs are adjusted to complete stock settings

good spark

compression is 110 in each cylinder (Seems too low for new top end)

Is your return line still running through the rev limiter? If not then you need a return restrictor. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



