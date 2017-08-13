pxctoday

  Today, 06:57 PM
    mrwhipper
    2001 GTI, no spark?

    Hello,I am using my fathers login.

    My father just bought me a 2001 GTI with a 717. When we bought it the previous owner had concerns about the oil pump not working. The previous owner put new spark plugs in the and it would start fine. My father and I tested the oil pump to make sure that it function properly. Before we started to test the pump, we disconnected the spark plugs and put the wires on the grounding posts. After we completed checking the pump we reconnected the spark plugs and it would not start. After diagnosing with a timing light, it does not have any spark.

    Are there any ideas of what is wrong, or how to diagnose the problem that we are experiencing?

    That you for all of you consideration to helping find a solution to our problem.
  Today, 08:57 PM
    Cliff
    Re: 2001 GTI, no spark?

    How did you check for the no spark condition?

    I use an inline spark checker with a little light in it to tell me if I have spark or not.




