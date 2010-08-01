Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Seadoo Wake 155 - IBR Module Error - Limp mode, won't go over 5,000rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location California Posts 19 2011 Seadoo Wake 155 - IBR Module Error - Limp mode, won't go over 5,000rpm My son took our 2011 Seadoo Wake out with a buddy and ran over a light patch of weeds by mistake. It bogged the engine and was limping along. He tried to gun it to work the weeds through (which he has done in the past when this happens), but this time he couldn't get it running right. It then went into limp mode showing the error "IBR Module Error" an it wouldn't go over 5,000rpm's (will quickly get up to 5,000rpm's, then hold there). I tried turning it off, letting it cool down, then trying again. This didn't do anything. I'm still getting the "IBR Module Error" message and it won't go over 5,000rpm's.



I went in the water, reached under to clear out the weeds, but to my surprise there weren't any. Not any at the intake grate anyway. The grate was perfectly free from any obstructions. If something is in there clogging things up, it's further inside, not at the intake grate or even within reach through the intake grate.



Is there anything you would suggest someone that's not extremely handy (me) could try to get this working again without needing to take it anywhere?



Thanks in advance!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules