I run the jet ski out of the water and it runs perfect. It idles and revs up while it is out of water. I had it out a few weeks ago and it filled up about 1/4 of the way in the engine compartment with water and then stopped reving up, it would idle but nothing higher than that. I have since taken the carb apart and retuned it and that works fine. Still every time I give it throttle in the water it just bogs down and dies, but you can start it right up again. Any ideas?