Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Piston wash opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Genoa City, WI Age 33 Posts 17 Piston wash opinions Hello all need a little insight. Attached are a couple pictures of my piston wash. The ski ran great since ive owned it which is a couple years now. It is a 650sx with single carb the 44, coffman exhaust. I was just checking the spark plugs when I decided to take a look into the cylinders with a pen light. I noticed a big difference between the two cylinders visually so decided to pull the head. To me it looks like water is entering one of the cylinders but want some others opinions. The ski has been problem free and didnt notice anything to lead me here no steam, never overheated, no problems compression even at 150 no issues but maybe I cought one before it became a problem. Thanks for the insight.







