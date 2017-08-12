IMG_20170812_061104.jpg
Well as you can see I have a pretty major issue to deal with. I can't afford to pay for it to go to a shop and can't find one near me anyhow. So I will have to fix it myself. So I'm looking for as much information on hull repair as I can, one area I'm having trouble finding information on is what exactly did Honda use to manufacture their hulls resin, fiber, gel coat.....ect. Any information would be helpful, thanks.