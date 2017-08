Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for aftermarket pipe, chamber, and manifold for Waveblaster B1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Florida Posts 1 Looking for aftermarket pipe, chamber, and manifold for Waveblaster B1 Does anyone have a complete aftermarket pipe for a Waveblaster B1? Factory, Riva, or anything that's in decent condition and makes good power. #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,899 Blog Entries 1 Re: Looking for aftermarket pipe, chamber, and manifold for Waveblaster B1 Look in the for sale section for coffman exhaust being sold by orangefinger. You will have to cut and weld the stinger but it makes great power. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

