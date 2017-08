Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do I need this spring? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 25 Posts 96 Do I need this spring? Putting the carb back on my Seadoo xp 657 and the spring to what looks like the oil pump broke off. This may be a stupid question but do I wait for a new one or can I connect the cable and ride it without the spring?









