Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 5 Js550 help! I have a stock 85 js550 that just got a sbn38 on it. I was curious about making this old pig a little better on the bottom end. If I get a pipe, do I have to re jet and stuff? And also, would a Wet Wolf pump cone be worth it when the whole ski is stock? Just wondering because I want a cheap spare ski that will actually jump wakes well.

Thanks for any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules