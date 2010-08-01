|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Js550 help!
I have a stock 85 js550 that just got a sbn38 on it. I was curious about making this old pig a little better on the bottom end. If I get a pipe, do I have to re jet and stuff? And also, would a Wet Wolf pump cone be worth it when the whole ski is stock? Just wondering because I want a cheap spare ski that will actually jump wakes well.
Thanks for any help.
