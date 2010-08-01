pxctoday

  Today, 08:43 PM #1
    dsweeney18
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    21
    Posts
    30

    What spark plugs should I be using?

    I'm running a 750 small pin with dual mikuni carbs, a westcoast head, factory pipe, and drilled water box.


    Also should the electrical box be grounded itself or is it already grounded through the teather to the bottom of the block?
  Today, 08:44 PM #2
    gabagool984
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    243

    Re: What spark plugs should I be using?

    BR8ES


