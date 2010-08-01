|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
What spark plugs should I be using?
I'm running a 750 small pin with dual mikuni carbs, a westcoast head, factory pipe, and drilled water box.
Also should the electrical box be grounded itself or is it already grounded through the teather to the bottom of the block?
-
Frequent Poster
Re: What spark plugs should I be using?
BR8ES
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- dsweeney18
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules