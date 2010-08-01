Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What spark plugs should I be using? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 30 What spark plugs should I be using? I'm running a 750 small pin with dual mikuni carbs, a westcoast head, factory pipe, and drilled water box.





Also should the electrical box be grounded itself or is it already grounded through the teather to the bottom of the block?

Re: What spark plugs should I be using?

BR8ES





