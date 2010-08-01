Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Race class for a 550/750 conversion ski? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 442 Blog Entries 1 Race class for a 550/750 conversion ski? So I had an opportunity to do some actual racing 2 weeks ago and I absolutely loved it! It was a blast and I placed 3rd overall in the beginner class against superjets and sxr's on my only ski, the 550 conversion. I'd definitely like to do some more racing but I definitely want to be able to race in classes that my ski would be competitive in.



During our races the cops stopped by and actually offered to do some radar runs for us. My ski did 70 km/h in slight chop(about 45mph). I've got some bolt ons such as a head, 650 WC pipe, Rhaas pump conversion etc. Anyways, I'm curious to know if there are any feasible classes a ski like mine could run in? I would say it'd be competitive against stock SJ's and sxr's but curious if I could enter any such class with IJSBA. Or, do I need to sell it and find a newer stock ski if I want to do any sort of racing? I really love my ski, but can only afford to have 1. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules