pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What is this???

  1. Today, 06:35 PM #1
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is online now
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    25
    Posts
    95

    What is this???

    Putting on the cables to a dual Seadoo carb I connected the throttle and choke cable already but what is this extra cable and where does it go?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:52 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,501

    Re: What is this???

    Goes to the arm on the oil injection pump.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:36 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,621

    Re: What is this???

    Its the release cable for the piston return spring accuator.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 9 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 